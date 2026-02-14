Rider visits Sacred Heart after Hill’s 20-point showing

Rider Broncs (3-21, 2-13 MAAC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (11-16, 7-9 MAAC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Rider Broncs (3-21, 2-13 MAAC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (11-16, 7-9 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart takes on Rider after Anquan Hill scored 20 points in Sacred Heart’s 78-71 win against the Saint Peter’s Peacocks.

The Pioneers have gone 6-5 at home. Sacred Heart averages 11.7 turnovers per game and is 6-2 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Broncs have gone 2-13 against MAAC opponents. Rider has a 3-12 record against opponents over .500.

Sacred Heart is shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points lower than the 46.7% Rider allows to opponents. Rider’s 39.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.8 percentage points lower than Sacred Heart has given up to its opponents (46.3%).

The Pioneers and Broncs meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hill is averaging 17.7 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Pioneers. Nyle Ralph-Beyer is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

Aasim Burton is shooting 37.7% and averaging 14.3 points for the Broncs. Zion Cruz is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 6-4, averaging 78.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Broncs: 2-8, averaging 65.0 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.