Riddick and Tulsa host UTSA

UTSA Roadrunners (10-11, 5-5 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (16-6, 8-2 AAC)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa faces UTSA after Hannah Riddick scored 27 points in Tulsa’s 75-65 win over the Wichita State Shockers.

The Golden Hurricane have gone 10-1 at home. Tulsa is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Roadrunners have gone 5-5 against AAC opponents. UTSA ranks seventh in the AAC with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Cheyenne Rowe averaging 2.9.

Tulsa makes 42.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points higher than UTSA has allowed to its opponents (38.2%). UTSA averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Tulsa gives up.

The Golden Hurricane and Roadrunners face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mady Cartwright averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Hurricane, scoring 15.8 points while shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc. Riddick is averaging 15.4 points and 6.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Rowe is averaging 13.3 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Roadrunners. Ereauna Hardaway is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 8-2, averaging 69.5 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Roadrunners: 5-5, averaging 60.4 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

