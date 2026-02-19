Riddick and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane host conference foe UAB

UAB Blazers (10-15, 3-10 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (16-9, 8-5 AAC) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UAB Blazers (10-15, 3-10 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (16-9, 8-5 AAC)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Monae Duffy and UAB visit Hannah Riddick and Tulsa in AAC play.

The Golden Hurricane have gone 10-2 in home games. Tulsa averages 69.2 points while outscoring opponents by 3.4 points per game.

The Blazers are 3-10 in conference matchups. UAB is second in the AAC with 14.7 assists per game led by Journey Armstead averaging 4.1.

Tulsa averages 69.2 points per game, 0.7 fewer points than the 69.9 UAB gives up. UAB has shot at a 44.0% clip from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points greater than the 39.3% shooting opponents of Tulsa have averaged.

The Golden Hurricane and Blazers square off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dora Toman is averaging nine points, 5.3 rebounds and two steals for the Golden Hurricane. Riddick is averaging 16.0 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 52.9% over the past 10 games.

Cali Smallwood is scoring 14.3 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Blazers. Sofia Munoz is averaging 12.0 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 49.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 5-5, averaging 62.3 points, 31.9 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Blazers: 3-7, averaging 64.6 points, 27.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 4.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

