Ricks, Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash to host Buragas and the Le Moyne Dolphins

Le Moyne Dolphins (6-18, 4-7 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (2-20, 2-9 NEC) Loretto, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Le Moyne Dolphins (6-18, 4-7 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (2-20, 2-9 NEC)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Shelby Ricks and Saint Francis (PA) host Ashley Buragas and Le Moyne in NEC action Saturday.

The Red Flash are 1-9 in home games. Saint Francis (PA) is 0-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 17.8 turnovers per game.

The Dolphins are 4-7 in conference play. Le Moyne is 2-15 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Saint Francis (PA)’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game is 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Le Moyne allows. Le Moyne’s 36.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.3 percentage points lower than Saint Francis (PA) has given up to its opponents (43.9%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ricks is averaging 11.6 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Red Flash. Gemma Walker is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Buragas is averaging 11.5 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Dolphins. Sierra Linnin is averaging 11.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Flash: 2-8, averaging 59.5 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Dolphins: 3-7, averaging 57.5 points, 30.6 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.