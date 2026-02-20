Ricks, Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash take on the Wagner Seahawks

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (2-23, 2-12 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (11-14, 7-7 NEC) Staten Island, New York; Saturday, 2…

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (2-23, 2-12 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (11-14, 7-7 NEC)

Staten Island, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Shelby Ricks and Saint Francis (PA) take on Lijirin Doyinsola Modesayor and Wagner in NEC action Saturday.

The Seahawks are 7-5 on their home court. Wagner is 6-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 18.4 turnovers per game.

The Red Flash are 2-12 against NEC opponents. Saint Francis (PA) has a 1-16 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Wagner is shooting 38.2% from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points lower than the 43.8% Saint Francis (PA) allows to opponents. Saint Francis (PA) averages 56.8 points per game, 1.6 fewer than the 58.4 Wagner allows to opponents.

The teams square off for the second time this season in NEC play. Saint Francis (PA) won the last meeting 75-67 on Jan. 9. Ricks scored 29 points to help lead the Red Flash to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doyinsola Modesayor is scoring 10.9 points per game with 7.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists for the Seahawks. Irene Fernandez de Caleya is averaging 8.4 points, six rebounds and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

Ricks is scoring 11.4 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Red Flash. Gemma Walker is averaging 9.7 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 35.6% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 5-5, averaging 52.5 points, 27.9 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 10.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.4 points per game.

Red Flash: 1-9, averaging 60.1 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

