Richmond visits Davidson after Dunn’s 31-point game

Richmond Spiders (21-4, 11-1 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (16-10, 8-5 A-10)

Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson takes on Richmond after Charlise Dunn scored 31 points in Davidson’s 68-58 victory against the George Washington Revolutionaries.

The Wildcats are 11-2 on their home court. Davidson averages 66.5 points and has outscored opponents by 8.0 points per game.

The Spiders are 11-1 in conference matchups. Richmond leads the A-10 scoring 75.6 points per game while shooting 46.6%.

Davidson makes 42.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than Richmond has allowed to its opponents (39.7%). Richmond averages 17.1 more points per game (75.6) than Davidson allows to opponents (58.5).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dunn averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 15.9 points while shooting 29.9% from beyond the arc. Katie Donovan is shooting 42.2% and averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

Maggie Doogan is shooting 51.9% and averaging 22.3 points for the Spiders. Rachel Ullstrom is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 60.7 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points per game.

Spiders: 10-0, averaging 81.8 points, 31.1 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

