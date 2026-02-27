Richmond looks for 25th victory this season in matchup against Saint Joseph’s (PA)

Richmond Spiders (24-6, 14-3 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (19-9, 10-7 A-10) Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Richmond Spiders (24-6, 14-3 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (19-9, 10-7 A-10)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond will try to earn its 25th win this season when the Spiders visit the Saint Joseph’s (PA).

The Hawks have gone 11-4 at home. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is third in the A-10 in team defense, giving up 58.3 points while holding opponents to 38.7% shooting.

The Spiders are 14-3 in A-10 play. Richmond ranks fourth in the A-10 allowing 59.2 points while holding opponents to 38.8% shooting.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 67.0 points, 7.8 more per game than the 59.2 Richmond allows. Richmond has shot at a 46.2% clip from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points greater than the 38.7% shooting opponents of Saint Joseph’s (PA) have averaged.

The Hawks and Spiders square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabby Casey is averaging 16 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Hawks. Emily Knouse is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Maggie Doogan is averaging 21.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and four assists for the Spiders. Rachel Ullstrom is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 7-3, averaging 65.2 points, 28.3 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points per game.

Spiders: 8-2, averaging 72.1 points, 30.7 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.