Richmond leads Memphis against East Carolina after 21-point game

East Carolina Pirates (20-8, 12-3 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (8-19, 2-12 AAC)

Memphis, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis faces East Carolina after Daejah Richmond scored 21 points in Memphis’ 65-62 loss to the Temple Owls.

The Tigers are 5-7 on their home court. Memphis allows 68.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.0 points per game.

The Pirates are 12-3 in AAC play. East Carolina averages 71.9 points and has outscored opponents by 6.6 points per game.

Memphis’ average of 3.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 5.4 per game East Carolina allows. East Carolina averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Memphis gives up.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. East Carolina won 74-65 in the last matchup on Jan. 3. Jayla Hearp led East Carolina with 16 points, and Tamya Smith led Memphis with 11 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Richmond is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Tigers. Chae Harris is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kennedy Fauntleroy is averaging 14.3 points, 4.6 assists and 2.8 steals for the Pirates. Hearp is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 1-9, averaging 59.7 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Pirates: 8-2, averaging 69.4 points, 28.4 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

