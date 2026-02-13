Richmond hosts Djokovic and VCU

VCU Rams (19-6, 10-2 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (14-11, 4-8 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: VCU…

VCU Rams (19-6, 10-2 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (14-11, 4-8 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VCU faces Richmond after Lazar Djokovic scored 26 points in VCU’s 77-68 victory over the La Salle Explorers.

The Spiders are 10-5 in home games. Richmond is eighth in the A-10 with 14.4 assists per game led by Will Johnston averaging 2.3.

The Rams have gone 10-2 against A-10 opponents. VCU averages 83.7 points and has outscored opponents by 11.0 points per game.

Richmond averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 6.4 per game VCU allows. VCU has shot at a 46.7% rate from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points greater than the 43.5% shooting opponents of Richmond have averaged.

The Spiders and Rams face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Lopez is scoring 12.8 points per game with 2.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Spiders. Aiden Argabright is averaging 10.3 points and 1.2 rebounds while shooting 46.6% over the past 10 games.

Terrence Hill Jr. is shooting 47.8% and averaging 14.4 points for the Rams. Djokovic is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 3-7, averaging 71.0 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Rams: 8-2, averaging 78.5 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

