Richmond and No. 20 Arkansas host Texas A&M

Texas A&M Aggies (19-8, 9-5 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (20-7, 10-4 SEC)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Arkansas plays Texas A&M after Billy Richmond III scored 21 points in Arkansas’ 94-86 victory against the Missouri Tigers.

The Razorbacks have gone 14-1 at home. Arkansas has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Aggies are 9-5 in conference matchups. Texas A&M is ninth in college basketball scoring 88.9 points per game while shooting 46.4%.

Arkansas makes 50.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.7 percentage points higher than Texas A&M has allowed to its opponents (43.8%). Texas A&M scores 10.6 more points per game (88.9) than Arkansas gives up to opponents (78.3).

The Razorbacks and Aggies face off Wednesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Acuff Jr. is scoring 22.2 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 6.1 assists for the Razorbacks. Meleek Thomas is averaging 14.5 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 45.5% over the past 10 games.

Rashaun Agee is averaging 14 points and 8.9 rebounds for the Aggies. Rylan Griffen is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 7-3, averaging 89.0 points, 30.7 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 52.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points per game.

Aggies: 6-4, averaging 81.9 points, 33.7 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points.

