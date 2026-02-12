Rice hosts Cater and Wichita State

Wichita State Shockers (5-20, 2-10 AAC) at Rice Owls (21-3, 11-0 AAC) Houston; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wichita…

Wichita State Shockers (5-20, 2-10 AAC) at Rice Owls (21-3, 11-0 AAC)

Houston; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State visits Rice after Abby Cater scored 27 points in Wichita State’s 79-77 loss to the Florida Atlantic Owls.

The Owls have gone 11-0 in home games. Rice is second in the AAC with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Hailey Adams averaging 8.3.

The Shockers are 2-10 against AAC opponents. Wichita State gives up 68.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.6 points per game.

Rice is shooting 39.6% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 41.1% Wichita State allows to opponents. Wichita State averages 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 3.4 per game Rice allows.

The Owls and Shockers match up Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominique Ennis is averaging 12.7 points and 1.6 steals for the Owls. Victoria Flores is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

Jaila Harding averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Shockers, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc. Cater is averaging 14 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.6 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 10-0, averaging 73.1 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Shockers: 2-8, averaging 63.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

