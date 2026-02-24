Rhode Island seeks 25th win this season in matchup with Richmond

Rhode Island Rams (24-3, 15-1 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (23-6, 13-3 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Rhode Island Rams (24-3, 15-1 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (23-6, 13-3 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island will look for its 25th victory this season when the Rams visit the Richmond.

The Spiders have gone 12-1 at home. Richmond is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Rams have gone 15-1 against A-10 opponents. Rhode Island scores 69.2 points and has outscored opponents by 15.9 points per game.

Richmond averages 10.9 made 3-pointers per game, 6.4 more made shots than the 4.5 per game Rhode Island gives up. Rhode Island has shot at a 42.6% rate from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points greater than the 39.3% shooting opponents of Richmond have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Rhode Island won 73-61 in the last matchup on Dec. 30. Palmire Mbu led Rhode Island with 19 points, and Maggie Doogan led Richmond with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doogan is scoring 21.4 points per game and averaging 7.9 rebounds for the Spiders. Rachel Ullstrom is averaging 15.4 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Brooklyn Gray is averaging 12.7 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Rams. Albina Syla is averaging 11.8 points and 8.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 8-2, averaging 72.6 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.4 points per game.

Rams: 9-1, averaging 70.5 points, 37.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.7 points.

