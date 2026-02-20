Reed leads Penn State against No. 9 Nebraska after 22-point game

Penn State Nittany Lions (11-16, 2-14 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (22-4, 11-4 Big Ten) Lincoln, Nebraska; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Penn State Nittany Lions (11-16, 2-14 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (22-4, 11-4 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State visits No. 9 Nebraska after Josh Reed scored 22 points in Penn State’s 85-72 loss to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

The Cornhuskers are 13-2 in home games. Nebraska is 4-2 in one-possession games.

The Nittany Lions are 2-14 against Big Ten opponents. Penn State has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Nebraska is shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points lower than the 49.7% Penn State allows to opponents. Penn State has shot at a 46.9% rate from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points greater than the 39.6% shooting opponents of Nebraska have averaged.

The Cornhuskers and Nittany Lions square off Saturday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Hoiberg is averaging 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.1 steals for the Cornhuskers. Pryce Sandfort is averaging 20.1 points over the last 10 games.

Freddie Filione V is scoring 14.3 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Nittany Lions. Reed is averaging 15.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 6-4, averaging 73.7 points, 29.3 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Nittany Lions: 2-8, averaging 72.3 points, 23.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

