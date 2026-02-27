Reed leads No. 6 UConn against Seton Hall after 20-point game

Seton Hall Pirates (19-9, 9-8 Big East) at UConn Huskies (26-3, 16-2 Big East) Storrs, Connecticut; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST…

Seton Hall Pirates (19-9, 9-8 Big East) at UConn Huskies (26-3, 16-2 Big East)

Storrs, Connecticut; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 UConn takes on Seton Hall after Tarris Reed Jr. scored 20 points in UConn’s 72-40 win over the St. John’s Red Storm.

The Huskies are 14-2 in home games. UConn scores 79.0 points while outscoring opponents by 13.9 points per game.

The Pirates are 9-8 against Big East opponents. Seton Hall ranks eighth in the Big East with 22.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Stephon Payne III averaging 4.0.

UConn averages 79.0 points, 14.5 more per game than the 64.5 Seton Hall gives up. Seton Hall averages 5.3 more points per game (70.4) than UConn gives up (65.1).

The teams play for the second time this season in Big East play. UConn won the last matchup 69-64 on Jan. 14. Reed scored 21 points points to help lead the Huskies to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Solomon Ball is shooting 41.7% and averaging 14.1 points for the Huskies. Braylon Mullins is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Adam Clark is scoring 12.5 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Pirates. A.J. Staton-McCray is averaging 11.7 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 8-2, averaging 79.9 points, 32.6 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Pirates: 5-5, averaging 66.1 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 9.4 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

