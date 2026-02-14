Randall scores 20 as New Mexico State defeats Jacksonville State 79-70

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Jayland Randall’s 20 points off of the bench helped New Mexico State to a 79-70 victory…

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Jayland Randall’s 20 points off of the bench helped New Mexico State to a 79-70 victory over Jacksonville State on Saturday.

Randall shot 7 for 12, including 5 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Aggies (12-13, 5-10 Conference USA). Jemel Jones scored 16 points while shooting 4 for 7 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line. Julius Mims shot 4 of 8 from the field and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Jacoby Hill led the Gamecocks (13-12, 8-6) in scoring, finishing with 21 points. Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. added 14 points for Jacksonville State. Anthony Bryant also had 11 points.

New Mexico State took the lead with 11:02 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Jones led the team in scoring with nine points in the first half to help put them ahead 32-29 at the break. New Mexico State outscored Jacksonville State by six points in the final half, while Elijah Elliott led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

