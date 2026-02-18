Radford and Gardner-Webb face off for conference showdown

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (3-25, 1-12 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (14-13, 7-5 Big South) Radford, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (3-25, 1-12 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (14-13, 7-5 Big South)

Radford, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Radford takes on Gardner-Webb in a matchup of Big South teams.

The Highlanders have gone 10-5 at home. Radford has a 7-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 1-12 against Big South opponents. Gardner-Webb has a 2-20 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Radford scores 82.2 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 87.3 Gardner-Webb gives up. Gardner-Webb’s 42.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than Radford has given up to its opponents (45.3%).

The Highlanders and Runnin’ Bulldogs face off Thursday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylon Johnson averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc. Del Jones is shooting 41.8% and averaging 20.3 points over the last 10 games.

Spence Sims averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Runnin’ Bulldogs, scoring 10.0 points while shooting 43.7% from beyond the arc. Jacob Hogarth is shooting 53.4% and averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 5-5, averaging 82.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.8 points per game.

Runnin’ Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 67.4 points, 25.6 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.