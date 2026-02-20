Quinnipiac puts road win streak on the line against Sacred Heart

Quinnipiac Bobcats (21-5, 16-1 MAAC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (12-14, 10-7 MAAC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Quinnipiac Bobcats (21-5, 16-1 MAAC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (12-14, 10-7 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac hits the road against Sacred Heart trying to continue its 12-game road winning streak.

The Pioneers have gone 7-6 in home games. Sacred Heart is 6-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 17.7 turnovers per game.

The Bobcats have gone 16-1 against MAAC opponents. Quinnipiac is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Sacred Heart averages 58.2 points, 5.5 more per game than the 52.7 Quinnipiac gives up. Quinnipiac has shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points greater than the 40.7% shooting opponents of Sacred Heart have averaged.

The teams play for the second time this season in MAAC play. Quinnipiac won the last meeting 65-49 on Jan. 10. Elia O’Donnell scored 13 points to help lead the Bobcats to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amelia Wood averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 30.8% from beyond the arc. Nalyce Dudley is shooting 40.5% and averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

Paige Girardi is averaging 4.5 points and 3.3 assists for the Bobcats. O’Donnell is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 5-5, averaging 58.1 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points per game.

Bobcats: 9-1, averaging 70.3 points, 30.8 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

