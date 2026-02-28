Quinnipiac faces Canisius on 3-game skid

Quinnipiac Bobcats (18-12, 11-8 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (10-20, 5-14 MAAC) Buffalo, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Quinnipiac Bobcats (18-12, 11-8 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (10-20, 5-14 MAAC)

Buffalo, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac heads into the matchup with Canisius after losing three games in a row.

The Golden Griffins are 7-7 on their home court. Canisius has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bobcats are 11-8 in MAAC play. Quinnipiac has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

Canisius is shooting 40.2% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points lower than the 42.7% Quinnipiac allows to opponents. Quinnipiac has shot at a 43.4% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points below the 44.9% shooting opponents of Canisius have averaged.

The teams square off for the second time this season in MAAC play. Quinnipiac won the last meeting 75-60 on Feb. 6. Jaden Zimmerman scored 15 points to help lead the Bobcats to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kahlil Singleton is averaging 13.9 points for the Golden Griffins. Bryan Ndjonga is averaging 16.2 points and 5.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Zimmerman is averaging 15.9 points for the Bobcats. Amarri Monroe is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Griffins: 2-8, averaging 63.4 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 71.3 points, 35.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

