Quigley scores 19, Binghamton takes down Bryant 79-67

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Jeremiah Quigley had 19 points in Binghamton’s 79-67 win over Bryant on Thursday.

Quigley added five assists for the Bearcats (6-22, 2-11 America East Conference). Jackson Benigni shot 4 of 4 from the field, including 3 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 8 from the line to add 18 points. Zyier Beverly shot 6 of 10 from the field to finish with 14 points.

Ty Tabales led the Bulldogs (8-19, 4-9) in scoring, finishing with 21 points and three steals. Bryant also got 20 points and six rebounds from Keegan Harvey, and Aaron Davis finished with 14 points and six rebounds.

___

