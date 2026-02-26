Quigley scores 17 as Binghamton downs New Hampshire 65-63

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Jeremiah Quigley scored 17 points as Binghamton beat New Hampshire 65-63 on Thursday. Quigley also had…

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Jeremiah Quigley scored 17 points as Binghamton beat New Hampshire 65-63 on Thursday.

Quigley also had five rebounds and six assists for the Bearcats (7-23, 3-12 America East Conference). Zyier Beverly scored 14 points while going 6 of 11 and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line, and added six rebounds and three blocks. Jake Blackburn had 11 points and went 4 of 9 from the field (3 for 8 from 3-point range).

Davide Poser finished with 24 points for the Wildcats (8-19, 4-10). New Hampshire also got 10 points and two steals from Tyler Bike. Belal El Shakery finished with six points and 11 rebounds. The loss is the seventh in a row for the Wildcats.

