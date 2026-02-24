Purdue hosts Etute and Oregon

Oregon Ducks (19-10, 7-9 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (12-15, 4-12 Big Ten) West Lafayette, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Oregon Ducks (19-10, 7-9 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (12-15, 4-12 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon visits Purdue after Ehis Etute scored 27 points in Oregon’s 72-65 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Boilermakers are 11-5 in home games. Purdue has a 0-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Ducks are 7-9 in conference play. Oregon has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

Purdue makes 43.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than Oregon has allowed to its opponents (39.9%). Oregon has shot at a 45.5% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points above the 44.3% shooting opponents of Purdue have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tara Daye is shooting 46.3% and averaging 12.1 points for the Boilermakers. Kiki Smith is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Mia Jacobs averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Ducks, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Etute is averaging 15.9 points and 10.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 2-8, averaging 65.8 points, 27.2 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points per game.

Ducks: 5-5, averaging 71.1 points, 33.2 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.