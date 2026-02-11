Pucci leads Binghamton against Vermont after 31-point performance

Binghamton Bearcats (17-6, 9-1 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (20-6, 9-2 America East) Burlington, Vermont; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Binghamton Bearcats (17-6, 9-1 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (20-6, 9-2 America East)

Burlington, Vermont; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton faces Vermont after Bella Pucci scored 31 points in Binghamton’s 72-67 win against the NJIT Highlanders.

The Catamounts are 9-1 in home games. Vermont has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

The Bearcats are 9-1 in America East play. Binghamton ranks third in the America East with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Kendall Bennett averaging 3.1.

Vermont makes 46.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than Binghamton has allowed to its opponents (40.5%). Binghamton has shot at a 42.7% rate from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points greater than the 38.4% shooting opponents of Vermont have averaged.

The Catamounts and Bearcats face off Thursday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikola Priede is shooting 59.6% and averaging 17.5 points for the Catamounts. Keira Hanson is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Meghan Casey is averaging eight points and 1.5 steals for the Bearcats. Pucci is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 8-2, averaging 65.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.6 points per game.

Bearcats: 9-1, averaging 67.0 points, 29.4 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.