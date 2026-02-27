Providence faces Creighton following Sellers’ 27-point performance

Providence Friars (13-15, 6-11 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (14-15, 8-10 Big East) Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Providence Friars (13-15, 6-11 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (14-15, 8-10 Big East)

Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Providence faces Creighton after Jaylin Sellers scored 27 points in Providence’s 94-84 victory against the Xavier Musketeers.

The Bluejays have gone 10-5 in home games. Creighton averages 10.5 turnovers per game and is 8-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Friars are 6-11 against Big East opponents. Providence is 1-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Creighton averages 75.6 points per game, 9.1 fewer points than the 84.7 Providence gives up. Providence averages 11.5 more points per game (87.1) than Creighton gives up (75.6).

The teams play for the second time this season in Big East play. Providence won the last matchup 93-88 on Jan. 16. Stefan Vaaks scored 24 points to help lead the Friars to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Dix is averaging 12.2 points for the Bluejays. Isaac Traudt is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Sellers is averaging 17.7 points for the Friars. Vaaks is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 3-7, averaging 70.5 points, 29.3 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points per game.

Friars: 4-6, averaging 83.7 points, 35.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 3.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

