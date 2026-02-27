Proctor leads SIU-Edwardsville against Eastern Illinois after 24-point game

Eastern Illinois Panthers (4-26, 3-16 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (13-15, 7-12 OVC) Edwardsville, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Eastern Illinois Panthers (4-26, 3-16 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (13-15, 7-12 OVC)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville takes on Eastern Illinois after Kiyoko Proctor scored 24 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 79-61 loss to the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

The Cougars are 8-6 on their home court. SIU-Edwardsville ranks sixth in the OVC with 12.0 assists per game led by Lauren Miller averaging 2.6.

The Panthers are 3-16 in OVC play. Eastern Illinois is 3-7 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 16.3 turnovers per game.

SIU-Edwardsville’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Eastern Illinois allows. Eastern Illinois averages 57.4 points per game, 4.2 fewer than the 61.6 SIU-Edwardsville gives up.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. SIU-Edwardsville won 59-52 in the last matchup on Dec. 18. Proctor led SIU-Edwardsville with 17 points, and Ava Stoller led Eastern Illinois with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Proctor is shooting 38.3% and averaging 13.8 points for the Cougars. Miller is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Stoller is averaging 12 points for the Panthers. Charita Lewis is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 5-5, averaging 64.1 points, 34.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Panthers: 1-9, averaging 56.3 points, 30.3 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 34.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

