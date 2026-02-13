Prairie View A&M hosts Southern following Wilson’s 24-point game

Southern Jaguars (12-11, 8-4 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers (2-21, 0-12 SWAC) Prairie View, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

Southern Jaguars (12-11, 8-4 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers (2-21, 0-12 SWAC)

Prairie View, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M hosts Southern after CJ Wilson scored 24 points in Prairie View A&M’s 80-64 loss to the Grambling Tigers.

The Lady Panthers have gone 2-6 in home games. Prairie View A&M is seventh in the SWAC with 21.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Wilson averaging 5.3.

The Jaguars are 8-4 in SWAC play. Southern ranks second in the SWAC shooting 31.1% from 3-point range.

Prairie View A&M is shooting 33.8% from the field this season, 7.0 percentage points lower than the 40.8% Southern allows to opponents. Southern averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Prairie View A&M gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilson is averaging 14.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Lady Panthers. Crystal Schultz is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

Jocelyn Tate is averaging 7.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Jaguars. Olivia Delancy is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Panthers: 0-10, averaging 54.7 points, 31.6 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 31.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Jaguars: 6-4, averaging 62.7 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 11.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

