Prairie View A&M hosts Jackson State following Horne’s 32-point showing

Jackson State Tigers (9-18, 8-6 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (11-17, 6-9 SWAC)

Prairie View, Texas; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M hosts Jackson State after Dontae Horne scored 32 points in Prairie View A&M’s 84-82 loss to the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

The Panthers have gone 8-3 in home games. Prairie View A&M is the leader in the SWAC with 17.2 fast break points.

The Tigers are 8-6 in conference matchups. Jackson State allows 85.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 15.4 points per game.

Prairie View A&M is shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 46.6% Jackson State allows to opponents. Jackson State averages 70.0 points per game, 9.7 fewer points than the 79.7 Prairie View A&M allows to opponents.

The teams play for the second time this season in SWAC play. Jackson State won the last matchup 82-78 on Jan. 17. Daeshun Ruffin scored 23 points to help lead the Tigers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lance Williams is averaging 9.4 points for the Panthers. Horne is averaging 27.5 points over the last 10 games.

Ruffin is averaging 23.5 points, 5.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Tigers. Dorian McMillian is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 77.6 points, 29.0 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 76.1 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

