Portland visits Ike and No. 9 Gonzaga

Portland Pilots (12-17, 5-11 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (27-2, 15-1 WCC) Spokane, Washington; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Portland Pilots (12-17, 5-11 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (27-2, 15-1 WCC)

Spokane, Washington; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Gonzaga plays Portland after Graham Ike scored 20 points in Gonzaga’s 71-62 win over the Pacific Tigers.

The Bulldogs have gone 13-0 at home. Gonzaga leads the WCC with 86.8 points and is shooting 51.4%.

The Pilots have gone 5-11 against WCC opponents. Portland has a 6-10 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Gonzaga makes 51.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.0 percentage points higher than Portland has allowed to its opponents (44.4%). Portland has shot at a 46.6% clip from the field this season, 6.6 percentage points above the 40.0% shooting opponents of Gonzaga have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Portland won 87-80 in the last matchup on Feb. 5. Joel Foxwell led Portland with 27 points, and Ike led Gonzaga with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ike is averaging 19.9 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Mario Saint-Supery is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Foxwell is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Pilots. James O’Donnell is averaging 12.6 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 78.5 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Pilots: 3-7, averaging 67.3 points, 28.5 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

