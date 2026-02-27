Portland hosts Gonzaga following Turner’s 29-point showing

Gonzaga Bulldogs (22-8, 14-3 WCC) at Portland Pilots (16-13, 10-7 WCC) Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga…

Gonzaga Bulldogs (22-8, 14-3 WCC) at Portland Pilots (16-13, 10-7 WCC)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga visits Portland after Allie Turner scored 29 points in Gonzaga’s 75-67 victory over the Saint Mary’s Gaels.

The Pilots have gone 10-4 in home games. Portland ranks fourth in the WCC in team defense, allowing 62.7 points while holding opponents to 39.8% shooting.

The Bulldogs are 14-3 in WCC play. Gonzaga is second in the WCC with 36.1 rebounds per game led by Lauren Whittaker averaging 10.2.

Portland averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 5.9 per game Gonzaga gives up. Gonzaga scores 10.6 more points per game (73.3) than Portland allows (62.7).

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Gonzaga won 69-55 in the last matchup on Jan. 10. Whittaker led Gonzaga with 22 points, and Nicole Rodriguez led Portland with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dyani Ananiev is scoring 10.8 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Pilots. Florence Dallow is averaging 11.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and two steals over the last 10 games.

Whittaker is averaging 19 points and 10.2 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Turner is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 5-5, averaging 63.7 points, 27.5 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 74.5 points, 37.9 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

