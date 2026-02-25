Poock leads Murray State against Indiana State

Indiana State Sycamores (8-18, 5-12 MVC) at Murray State Racers (24-3, 15-1 MVC) Murray, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Indiana State Sycamores (8-18, 5-12 MVC) at Murray State Racers (24-3, 15-1 MVC)

Murray, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State hosts Indiana State after Halli Poock scored 31 points in Murray State’s 73-62 victory against the Illinois State Redbirds.

The Racers have gone 12-0 at home. Murray State is fourth in the MVC with 13.7 assists per game led by Poock averaging 4.3.

The Sycamores are 5-12 in conference matchups. Indiana State is the leader in the MVC scoring 14.7 fast break points per game.

Murray State’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Indiana State gives up. Indiana State averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Murray State gives up.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Murray State won 114-78 in the last matchup on Feb. 6. Poock led Murray State with 33 points, and Amerie Flowers led Indiana State with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Poock is averaging 21.6 points and 4.3 assists for the Racers. Sharnecce Currie-Jelks is averaging 16.2 points and 11.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jayci Allen averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Sycamores, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc. Tierney Kelsey is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 9-1, averaging 82.2 points, 36.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Sycamores: 3-7, averaging 76.1 points, 35.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

