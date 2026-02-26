Pippen scores 24 points, leads Cal past SMU 73-69

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Justin Pippen scored 19 of his 24 points in the second half to help California beat…

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Justin Pippen scored 19 of his 24 points in the second half to help California beat SMU 73-69 on Wednesday night.

Pippen scored six points during a 10-2 surge to give Cal a 64-58 lead with 3:43 to play. But Corey Washington scored nine consecutive points, which included two 3-pointers, and SMU regained the lead at 67-64 with 1:58 remaining.

John Camden answered with two free throws before Pippen hit a jumper and then shot 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to give the Golden Bears a 72-69 advantage with 12 seconds left. Jermaine O’Neal Jr. missed a 3-point shot for SMU on the next possession and Lee Dort added another free throw for Cal to seal it.

Pippen missed 8 of 10 3-point attempts but finished 8-of-19 shooting overall and made 6 of 7 from the free-throw line. Chris Bell made four 3s and finished with 20 points for Cal (20-8, 8-7 Atlantic Coast Conference). Camden added 14 points and Dort scored seven points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

Boopie Miller and Washington scored 15 points apiece to lead SMU (19-9, 8-7). Jaron Pierre Jr. added 14 points and Samet Yigitoglu chipped in with 11.

Bell scored 15 points on three 3s and shot 6 of 8 from the floor to help Cal take a 38-33 lead into the break. Miller scored eight first-half points to pace SMU.

Up next

SMU plays at Stanford on Saturday.

Cal hosts Pittsburgh on Saturday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.