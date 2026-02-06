Picton leads Sacramento State against Portland State after 22-point showing

Sacramento State Hornets (11-12, 5-5 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (5-17, 1-9 Big Sky) Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Sacramento State Hornets (11-12, 5-5 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (5-17, 1-9 Big Sky)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State visits Portland State after Natalie Picton scored 22 points in Sacramento State’s 72-64 loss to the Weber State Wildcats.

The Vikings have gone 4-6 at home. Portland State has a 4-13 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Hornets are 5-5 in conference play. Sacramento State ranks third in the Big Sky giving up 60.0 points while holding opponents to 37.9% shooting.

Portland State’s average of 4.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Sacramento State allows. Sacramento State’s 40.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than Portland State has allowed to its opponents (43.5%).

The Vikings and Hornets face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Laynee Torres-Kahapea is averaging 7.4 points for the Vikings. Kyleigh Brown is averaging 17.5 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 44.7% over the last 10 games.

Rubi Gray is shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, while averaging 14.7 points. Picton is averaging 13.7 points and 2.5 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 1-9, averaging 61.5 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Hornets: 5-5, averaging 57.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points.

