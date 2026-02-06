Perry leads Cincinnati against Kansas after 20-point game

Cincinnati Bearcats (8-15, 3-8 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (14-10, 4-8 Big 12) Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Cincinnati Bearcats (8-15, 3-8 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (14-10, 4-8 Big 12)

Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati faces Kansas after Mya Perry scored 20 points in Cincinnati’s 76-70 loss to the Baylor Bears.

The Jayhawks are 9-4 in home games. Kansas has a 1-5 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bearcats have gone 3-8 against Big 12 opponents. Cincinnati has a 6-14 record against teams above .500.

Kansas makes 48.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.2 percentage points higher than Cincinnati has allowed to its opponents (41.8%). Cincinnati averages 70.3 points per game, 4.5 more than the 65.8 Kansas allows.

The Jayhawks and Bearcats meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elle Evans is shooting 48.6% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Jayhawks, while averaging 9.3 points. Jaliya Davis is shooting 64.6% and averaging 22.6 points over the past 10 games.

Perry is averaging 16.8 points and 1.7 steals for the Bearcats. Caliyah DeVillasee is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 4-6, averaging 72.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Bearcats: 3-7, averaging 66.4 points, 36.1 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.