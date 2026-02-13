Perry leads Air Force against San Jose State after 20-point showing

San Jose State Spartans (3-22, 1-13 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (11-13, 5-9 MWC) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

San Jose State Spartans (3-22, 1-13 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (11-13, 5-9 MWC)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force takes on San Jose State after Milahnie Perry scored 20 points in Air Force’s 76-59 loss to the Nevada Wolf Pack.

The Falcons have gone 6-4 at home. Air Force has a 6-10 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Spartans are 1-13 in MWC play. San Jose State ranks ninth in the MWC with 7.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Amira Brown averaging 1.8.

Air Force is shooting 35.7% from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points lower than the 39.9% San Jose State allows to opponents. San Jose State averages 57.2 points per game, 4.5 fewer than the 61.7 Air Force gives up to opponents.

The Falcons and Spartans match up Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keelie O’Hollaren is shooting 26.6% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, while averaging 9.3 points. Perry is shooting 40.5% and averaging 17.4 points over the past 10 games.

Allie Cummins averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 8.4 points while shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc. Maya Anderson is averaging 12.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 4-6, averaging 60.4 points, 27.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Spartans: 1-9, averaging 57.0 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 35.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

