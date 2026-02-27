Pepperdine Waves take on the Seattle U Redhawks, look for 4th straight win

Pepperdine Waves (18-11, 9-8 WCC) at Seattle U Redhawks (5-23, 1-16 WCC) Seattle; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine…

Pepperdine Waves (18-11, 9-8 WCC) at Seattle U Redhawks (5-23, 1-16 WCC)

Seattle; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine will attempt to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Waves take on Seattle U.

The Redhawks are 4-9 on their home court. Seattle U is 2-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 16.7 turnovers per game.

The Waves have gone 9-8 against WCC opponents. Pepperdine averages 70.3 points while outscoring opponents by 4.7 points per game.

Seattle U’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 6.6 per game Pepperdine allows. Pepperdine averages 70.3 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 75.6 Seattle U gives up.

The teams square off for the second time this season in WCC play. Pepperdine won the last meeting 90-63 on Jan. 30. Elli Guiney scored 23 points to help lead the Waves to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tamia Stricklin is averaging 10.2 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Redhawks. Ella Brubaker is averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games.

Guiney is shooting 46.2% and averaging 14.3 points for the Waves. Lina Falk is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 0-10, averaging 56.5 points, 27.0 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 34.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Waves: 7-3, averaging 73.7 points, 33.5 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.