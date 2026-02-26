Pennsylvania visits White and Harvard

Pennsylvania Quakers (15-9, 5-6 Ivy League) at Harvard Crimson (15-9, 8-3 Ivy League) Boston; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Pennsylvania Quakers (15-9, 5-6 Ivy League) at Harvard Crimson (15-9, 8-3 Ivy League)

Boston; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard faces Pennsylvania after Karlee White scored 24 points in Harvard’s 74-37 win against the Cornell Big Red.

The Crimson have gone 8-2 at home. Harvard ranks fourth in the Ivy League with 13.9 assists per game led by Olivia Jones averaging 3.0.

The Quakers are 5-6 in Ivy League play. Pennsylvania averages 64.2 points and has outscored opponents by 6.7 points per game.

Harvard averages 66.5 points, 9.0 more per game than the 57.5 Pennsylvania gives up. Pennsylvania has shot at a 39.6% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 39.4% shooting opponents of Harvard have averaged.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Ivy League play. Harvard won the last meeting 53-42 on Jan. 17. Abigail Wright scored 14 points points to help lead the Crimson to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: White is averaging 15.5 points and 1.9 steals for the Crimson. Wright is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

Katie Collins is shooting 41.0% and averaging 12.8 points for the Quakers. Mataya Gayle is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson: 7-3, averaging 68.5 points, 33.1 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.4 points per game.

Quakers: 5-5, averaging 60.6 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.