Penn State plays Indiana after McMiller’s 40-point showing

Penn State Lady Lions (11-17, 4-13 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (16-13, 5-12 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State faces Indiana after Kiyomi McMiller scored 40 points in Penn State’s 85-82 victory against the USC Trojans.

The Hoosiers have gone 11-5 at home. Indiana has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Lady Lions are 4-13 in conference matchups. Penn State is 5-16 against opponents over .500.

Indiana is shooting 47.2% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 45.6% Penn State allows to opponents. Penn State averages 75.0 points per game, 4.9 more than the 70.1 Indiana allows to opponents.

The Hoosiers and Lady Lions meet Saturday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edessa Noyan is averaging 5.6 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Hoosiers. Shay Ciezki is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

McMiller is averaging 22.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.9 steals for the Lady Lions. Gracie Merkle is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 5-5, averaging 71.5 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 3.9 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Lady Lions: 4-6, averaging 73.2 points, 30.3 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

