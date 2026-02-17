Penn State hosts Rutgers following Mingo’s 24-point performance

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (10-15, 3-11 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (11-15, 2-13 Big Ten) University Park, Pennsylvania; Wednesday,…

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (10-15, 3-11 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (11-15, 2-13 Big Ten)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State faces Rutgers after Kayden Mingo scored 24 points in Penn State’s 83-72 loss to the Oregon Ducks.

The Nittany Lions have gone 8-6 in home games. Penn State has a 5-9 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Scarlet Knights are 3-11 in Big Ten play. Rutgers has a 6-9 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Penn State’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Rutgers gives up. Rutgers’ 41.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.5 percentage points lower than Penn State has allowed to its opponents (49.5%).

The Nittany Lions and Scarlet Knights match up Wednesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ivan Juric is averaging 9.2 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Nittany Lions. Josh Reed is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

Harun Zrno is shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Scarlet Knights, while averaging seven points. Tariq Francis is shooting 40.4% and averaging 19.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nittany Lions: 2-8, averaging 71.1 points, 23.7 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.8 points per game.

Scarlet Knights: 2-8, averaging 69.6 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points.

