Pedersen and Wyoming host Boise State

Boise State Broncos (19-6, 10-4 MWC) at Wyoming Cowgirls (9-15, 6-9 MWC) Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Boise State Broncos (19-6, 10-4 MWC) at Wyoming Cowgirls (9-15, 6-9 MWC)

Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming hosts Boise State after Malene Pedersen scored 26 points in Wyoming’s 82-72 victory over the UNLV Lady Rebels.

The Cowgirls are 7-4 in home games. Wyoming averages 13.7 turnovers per game and is 4-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Broncos have gone 10-4 against MWC opponents. Boise State ranks fifth in the MWC with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Tatum Thompson averaging 5.5.

Wyoming is shooting 40.1% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 39.8% Boise State allows to opponents. Boise State has shot at a 43.0% rate from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points above the 39.6% shooting opponents of Wyoming have averaged.

The Cowgirls and Broncos square off Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pedersen is shooting 44.7% and averaging 17.0 points for the Cowgirls. Jane Rumpf is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

Thompson is shooting 45.7% and averaging 14.2 points for the Broncos. Dani Bayes is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowgirls: 5-5, averaging 57.8 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 4.5 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Broncos: 9-1, averaging 71.8 points, 35.2 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.