Parrish scores 16 as Presbyterian takes down Gardner-Webb 68-62

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Carl Parrish had 16 points in Presbyterian’s 68-62 win against Gardner-Webb on Saturday.

Parrish shot 5 for 12 (0 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Blue Hose (12-13, 5-5 Big South Conference). Jaylen Peterson scored 14 points and added 10 rebounds. Khalon Hudson shot 4 of 6 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Jamias Ferere led the Runnin’ Bulldogs (3-22, 1-9) in scoring, finishing with 13 points. Jacob Hogarth added 12 points for Gardner-Webb. Spence Sims also had 12 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

