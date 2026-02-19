Parker has 22 as Radford beats Gardner-Webb 82-70

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Dennis Parker Jr. had 22 points in Radford’s 82-70 victory against Gardner-Webb on Thursday. Parker shot…

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Dennis Parker Jr. had 22 points in Radford’s 82-70 victory against Gardner-Webb on Thursday.

Parker shot 7 for 13 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Highlanders (15-13, 8-5 Big South Conference). Del Jones scored 14 points, going 2 of 10 from the floor and 10 for 10 from the line. Tyson Brown finished with 11 points.

Jacob Hudson finished with 16 points and six rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (3-26, 1-13). Gardner-Webb also got 12 points and 10 rebounds from Jacob Hogarth. Curtis Williams III, Colin Hawkins and DJ Jefferson each finished with 10 points. The loss is the seventh in a row for the Runnin’ Bulldogs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.