Pape, Cornell Big Red to visit Moreland, Brown Bears

Cornell Big Red (8-16, 3-8 Ivy League) at Brown Bears (15-8, 7-4 Ivy League)

Providence, Rhode Island; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ivy League foes Brown and Cornell square off on Friday.

The Bears are 8-1 on their home court. Brown is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Big Red have gone 3-8 against Ivy League opponents. Cornell is 4-13 against opponents over .500.

Brown is shooting 39.4% from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points lower than the 43.4% Cornell allows to opponents. Cornell averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Brown allows.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Brown won the last meeting 64-48 on Jan. 17. Grace Arnolie scored 27 points points to help lead the Bears to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arnolie is shooting 42.3% and averaging 18.1 points for the Bears. Alyssa Moreland is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games.

Emily Pape is averaging 10.1 points for the Big Red. Rachel Kaus is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 58.4 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.5 points per game.

Big Red: 2-8, averaging 55.4 points, 26.9 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

