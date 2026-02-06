Oriol leads North Florida against Queens after 22-point game

North Florida Ospreys (6-18, 4-7 ASUN) at Queens Royals (13-11, 8-3 ASUN) Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

North Florida Ospreys (6-18, 4-7 ASUN) at Queens Royals (13-11, 8-3 ASUN)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida visits Queens after Kamrin Oriol scored 22 points in North Florida’s 81-73 victory against the West Georgia Wolves.

The Royals have gone 9-1 in home games. Queens is 1-7 against opponents over .500.

The Ospreys have gone 4-7 against ASUN opponents. North Florida has a 3-9 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Queens averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 9.4 per game North Florida allows. North Florida averages 82.0 points per game, 1.7 fewer than the 83.7 Queens gives up to opponents.

The Royals and Ospreys match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nasir Mann is scoring 13.2 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Royals. Jordan Watford is averaging 13.3 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 61.1% over the past 10 games.

Oriol is averaging 21 points and 4.6 assists for the Ospreys. Kent Jackson is averaging 4.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 7-3, averaging 84.7 points, 31.6 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Ospreys: 4-6, averaging 85.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 3.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.