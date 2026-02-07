Oregon hosts No. 9 Ohio State following Jacobs’ 23-point performance

Ohio State Buckeyes (21-3, 10-2 Big Ten) at Oregon Ducks (18-7, 6-6 Big Ten) Eugene, Oregon; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST…

Ohio State Buckeyes (21-3, 10-2 Big Ten) at Oregon Ducks (18-7, 6-6 Big Ten)

Eugene, Oregon; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon faces No. 9 Ohio State after Mia Jacobs scored 23 points in Oregon’s 76-73 win over the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Ducks have gone 11-3 in home games. Oregon scores 77.4 points and has outscored opponents by 14.7 points per game.

The Buckeyes are 10-2 in Big Ten play. Ohio State is eighth in the Big Ten with 34.3 rebounds per game led by Kylee Kitts averaging 7.1.

Oregon’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Ohio State gives up. Ohio State averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Oregon allows.

The Ducks and Buckeyes meet Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Katie Fiso is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Ducks. Jacobs is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Chance Gray is shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Buckeyes, while averaging 13.9 points. Jaloni Cambridge is averaging 27.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 6-4, averaging 76.4 points, 33.1 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Buckeyes: 9-1, averaging 80.9 points, 30.3 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 10.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.