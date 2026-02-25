Oral Roberts hosts Rollins and Denver

Denver Pioneers (15-15, 8-7 Summit League) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (7-22, 2-12 Summit League) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Denver Pioneers (15-15, 8-7 Summit League) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (7-22, 2-12 Summit League)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver faces Oral Roberts after Julius Rollins scored 26 points in Denver’s 82-80 victory against the Saint Thomas Tommies.

The Golden Eagles are 6-8 in home games. Oral Roberts is 0-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Pioneers are 8-7 in Summit League play. Denver is 8-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 9.2 turnovers per game.

Oral Roberts’ average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Denver allows. Denver scores 5.1 more points per game (83.4) than Oral Roberts gives up (78.3).

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Denver won 98-87 in the last matchup on Jan. 15. Carson Johnson led Denver with 33 points, and Connor Dow led Oral Roberts with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty Harper is shooting 40.1% and averaging 16.5 points for the Golden Eagles. Dow is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Johnson is shooting 46.0% and averaging 20.1 points for the Pioneers. Jeremiah Burke is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 2-8, averaging 67.4 points, 32.7 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Pioneers: 6-4, averaging 81.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

