Omaha hosts Johnson and Denver

Denver Pioneers (13-14, 6-6 Summit League) at Omaha Mavericks (13-14, 6-6 Summit League)

Omaha, Nebraska; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver faces Omaha after Carson Johnson scored 23 points in Denver’s 79-61 victory over the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

The Mavericks have gone 8-4 in home games. Omaha is 2-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Pioneers are 6-6 in Summit League play. Denver is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Omaha’s average of 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Denver allows. Denver averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Omaha gives up.

The Mavericks and Pioneers face off Sunday for the first time in Summit League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tony Osburn is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Mavericks. Paul Djobet is averaging 21.0 points and 8.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Johnson is averaging 19.6 points for the Pioneers. Zane Nelson is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 79.9 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Pioneers: 5-5, averaging 81.8 points, 34.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 3.9 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

