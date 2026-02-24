Omaha hosts Gordon and Oral Roberts

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (14-13, 7-7 Summit) at Omaha Mavericks (4-25, 2-12 Summit) Omaha, Nebraska; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (14-13, 7-7 Summit) at Omaha Mavericks (4-25, 2-12 Summit)

Omaha, Nebraska; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts takes on Omaha after Ari Gordon scored 20 points in Oral Roberts’ 70-68 victory over the UMKC Roos.

The Mavericks are 3-9 in home games. Omaha is ninth in the Summit in team defense, allowing 77.1 points while holding opponents to 44.8% shooting.

The Golden Eagles are 7-7 against Summit opponents. Oral Roberts ranks fifth in the Summit with 11.9 assists per game led by Gentry Baldwin averaging 2.6.

Omaha scores 53.9 points per game, 21.7 fewer points than the 75.6 Oral Roberts gives up. Oral Roberts has shot at a 44.8% clip from the field this season, the same as opponents of Omaha have averaged.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Summit play. Oral Roberts won the last matchup 85-52 on Jan. 17. Anna Trusty scored 16 points to help lead the Golden Eagles to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sarai Estupinan is scoring 12.8 points per game with 1.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Mavericks. Regan Juenemann is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

Jalei Oglesby is shooting 48.9% and averaging 16.0 points for the Golden Eagles. Baldwin is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 2-8, averaging 54.2 points, 28.5 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 33.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 5-5, averaging 77.5 points, 31.3 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

