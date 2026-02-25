Olson’s career-high 31 points propel No. 8 Michigan to 88-86 OT victory over No. 13 Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Olivia Olson scored a career-high 31 points, including a driving jumper with 3.2 seconds remaining in…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Olivia Olson scored a career-high 31 points, including a driving jumper with 3.2 seconds remaining in overtime, to give No. 8 Michigan an 88-86 victory over 13th-ranked Ohio State on Wednesday night.

Ohio State’s Chance Gray hit a 30-footer on the ensuing trip down the floor, but the senior did not get her shot off until after the buzzer.

Olson also had nine rebounds and four assists for Michigan (23-5, 14-3 Big Ten), which set a program record for conference wins.

The Wolverines scored the final 10 points after trailing 86-78 with 1:40 remaining. Michigan had three starters foul out but Macy Brown, who came in averaging 2.1 points, scored eight straight points, including a pair of 3-pointers, to tie it at 86.

Syla Swords scored 22, including four 3-pointers.

Ohio State’s Jaloni Cambridge scored 22 points, including three free throws with 0.6 seconds remaining to send it into overtime,

NO. 11 TCU 83, CINCINNATI 70

CINCINNATI (AP) — Marta Suarez scored a career-high 32 points, and TCU used a dominant third quarter to defeat Cincinnati, clinching at least a share of the Big 12 regular-season title.

With the win, defending Big 12 champion TCU secured no worse than a share of the league title entering Sunday’s regular-season finale against No. 18 Baylor. The Horned Frogs also became the first program to repeat as Big 12 champions within three seasons of finishing last.

The Horned Frogs (26-4, 14-3 Big 12) trailed 29-23 at halftime before taking control with a decisive stretch out of the break. TCU outscored Cincinnati 35-14 in the third quarter, turning a six-point deficit into a 58-43 lead entering the fourth.

Suarez, who entered the game averaging 16.5 points, fueled the surge as TCU opened the period on a 20-3 run to build its first double-digit lead at 43-32 with 4:40 remaining in the quarter. Donovyn Hunter added 16 points, and Olivia Miles finished with 15 points, eight assists and seven rebounds as the Horned Frogs shot 45% from the field and made 11 3-pointers.

Cincinnati (11-18, 6-11) was led by Mya Perry’s 27 points, while Caliyah DeVillasee added 20 and Reagan Jackson scored 12. The Bearcats shot 35% from the floor and could not cut the deficit below double digits in the final period.

NO. 14 MARYLAND 79, NORTHWESTERN 57

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Oluchi Okananwa scored 25 points, surpassing 1,200 career points in the process, and Maryland defeated Northwestern.

Okananwa, one of four 1,000-point scorers on Maryland’s roster, now has 1,213 career points. The 17.4 points per game scorer has 51 points in the past two games.

Northwestern was within eight points in the middle of the third quarter before Okananwa and Kyndal Walker each scored six points in a 12-2 run that gave the Terrapins a 63-45 lead heading to the final period.

The lead reached 24 points four times in the fourth quarter.

Maryland (23-6, 11-6 Big Ten) turned Northwestern’s 21 turnovers into 24 points. The Terps committed only six turnovers, leading to two points for Northwestern.

Among Maryland’s starters, Yarden Garzon scored 11 points, Addi Mack added 10 points and Saylor Poffenbarger grabbed 13 rebounds to reach 1,000 for her career. Walker scored 10 points off the bench.

Grace Sullivan scored 23 points for Northwestern (8-20, 2-15).

NO. 17 WEST VIRGINIA 74, UCF 62

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Gia Cooke scored 19 points, Jordan Harrison added 16 and West Virginia pulled away from UCF in the third quarter.

UCF led 27-25 at the break, but West Virginia outscored the Knights 31-9 in the third quarter for a 20-point advantage heading into the final period. Harrison scored eight points, Cooke added seven and Sydney Shaw chipped in with six. The Mountaineers hit all three of their 3-pointers and shot 76.5% (13 of 17) from the field in the third.

Cooke shot 6 of 16 overall, and Harrison was 6 of 7 from the floor. Cooke made four 3-pointers, and Shaw scored all nine of her points from behind the arc. Carter McCray and Kierra Wheeler each added 12 points for West Virginia (23-6, 13-4 Big 12).

Khyala Ngodu scored 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead UCF (10-18, 2-15), which has lost 10 straight.

KANSAS 68, NO. 20 TEXAS TECH 59,

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — S’Mya Nichols made 15 of 17 from the free-throw line — 8 of 8 in the final 3 1/2 minutes — and finished with 19 points to help Kansas beat Texas Tech.

Nichols is the first Kansas player to make at least 15 free throws in a game since Carolyn Davis also hit 15 at Wisconsin on Nov. 2, 2010.

The Jayhawks (18-11, 8-9 Big 12) have won three straight and five of their last six — the only loss in the span coming at then-No. 16 Texas Tech, 70-65, on Feb. 10.

Sarengbe Sanogo had a career-high 16 points on 8-of-10 shooting, six rebounds and a season-high five blocks for Texas Tech (24-6, 11-6). Snudda Collins added 11 points and Bailey Maupin, who went 0 for 8 from 3-point range, scored 10. Collins and Maupin were each 4-of-14 shooting.

Jaliya Davis had 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Jayhawks. Elle Evans hit three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points and Regan Williams scored 10.

