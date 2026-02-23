Old Dominion visits Marshall following Speer’s 39-point game

Old Dominion Monarchs (10-19, 6-10 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (18-11, 10-6 Sun Belt) Huntington, West Virginia; Tuesday, 7…

Old Dominion Monarchs (10-19, 6-10 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (18-11, 10-6 Sun Belt)

Huntington, West Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall plays Old Dominion after Jalen Speer scored 39 points in Marshall’s 79-75 loss to the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

The Thundering Herd have gone 12-3 at home. Marshall is first in the Sun Belt with 16.7 assists per game led by Speer averaging 5.6.

The Monarchs are 6-10 against Sun Belt opponents. Old Dominion is 2-4 in one-possession games.

Marshall averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game, 3.4 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Old Dominion gives up. Old Dominion has shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point above the 42.9% shooting opponents of Marshall have averaged.

The teams play for the second time this season in Sun Belt play. Marshall won the last meeting 81-79 on Feb. 12. Wyatt Fricks scored 24 points points to help lead the Thundering Herd to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Speer is averaging 15.9 points and 5.6 assists for the Thundering Herd. Fricks is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

Ketron Shaw is shooting 47.8% and averaging 17.1 points for the Monarchs. Jordan Battle is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 6-4, averaging 82.9 points, 31.3 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points per game.

Monarchs: 5-5, averaging 76.9 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.