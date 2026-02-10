Old Dominion hosts Marshall after Otshudi’s 23-point game

Marshall Thundering Herd (15-9, 7-4 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (8-17, 4-8 Sun Belt) Norfolk, Virginia; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.…

Marshall Thundering Herd (15-9, 7-4 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (8-17, 4-8 Sun Belt)

Norfolk, Virginia; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall takes on Old Dominion after Noah Otshudi scored 23 points in Marshall’s 90-74 loss to the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

The Monarchs have gone 5-5 at home. Old Dominion is fifth in the Sun Belt scoring 74.1 points while shooting 42.8% from the field.

The Thundering Herd are 7-4 against Sun Belt opponents. Marshall is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Old Dominion is shooting 42.8% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 41.6% Marshall allows to opponents. Marshall has shot at a 46.2% rate from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points greater than the 44.1% shooting opponents of Old Dominion have averaged.

The Monarchs and Thundering Herd meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketron Shaw is averaging 16.6 points for the Monarchs. Jordan Battle is averaging 14.8 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

Wyatt Fricks is shooting 53.8% and averaging 14.6 points for the Thundering Herd. Otshudi is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 4-6, averaging 75.7 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 6-4, averaging 79.5 points, 32.8 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

