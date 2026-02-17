Oklahoma visits Tennessee following Ament’s 22-point performance

Oklahoma Sooners (13-12, 3-9 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (18-7, 8-4 SEC) Knoxville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee…

Oklahoma Sooners (13-12, 3-9 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (18-7, 8-4 SEC)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee hosts Oklahoma after Nate Ament scored 22 points in Tennessee’s 73-63 victory over the LSU Tigers.

The Volunteers have gone 13-1 at home. Tennessee averages 81.0 points while outscoring opponents by 11.7 points per game.

The Sooners are 3-9 against SEC opponents. Oklahoma is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Tennessee makes 46.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than Oklahoma has allowed to its opponents (44.9%). Oklahoma has shot at a 46.9% rate from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points higher than the 40.4% shooting opponents of Tennessee have averaged.

The Volunteers and Sooners face off Wednesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja’Kobi Gillespie is shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Volunteers, while averaging 18.2 points, 5.4 assists and 1.6 steals. Ament is averaging 22.2 points and 6.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Nijel Pack is shooting 43.2% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Sooners, while averaging 16 points and 3.2 assists. Xzayvier Brown is shooting 44.9% and averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 7-3, averaging 77.5 points, 40.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Sooners: 2-8, averaging 81.1 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.0 points.

